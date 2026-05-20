Uganda: Police Arrest Man Over Wife's Fatal Panga Attack

Police in Mubende District have arrested a man accused of brutally killing his wife following a domestic disagreement that allegedly arose after the woman declined his request for intimacy.

The deceased, identified as Turyahabwe Annet, 30, a resident of Kazo Village in Kasaana Parish, Kibalinga Sub-county, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Turyasingura Ambrose, in the early hours of May 17, 2026.

According to preliminary police findings, the couple worked as casual labourers at the home of Turyatemba Hassan, where they also lived in workers' quarters.

It is alleged that at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect asked his wife for conjugal relations, but she declined, saying she was tired from work.

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Police say the refusal triggered a heated argument during which the suspect allegedly accused his wife of infidelity.

"In the course of the misunderstanding, the suspect reportedly picked up a panga and assaulted the woman several times on the head and neck, causing her instant death," said Wamala Region Police spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi.

The couple's daughter, Vastina Ainembabazi, reportedly heard her mother screaming and ran to alert their employer.

The homeowner, Turyatemba Hassan, said he rushed to the workers' quarters after being alerted by the child, only to find the woman lying dead in a pool of blood.

"It was a shocking and painful scene. We quickly informed local leaders and neighbours, who helped restrain the suspect before police arrived," he said.

The suspect was later handed over to Kibalinga Police Station, where a murder case was registered.

Police homicide officers from Mubende visited the scene, documented evidence and recovered a blood-stained panga believed to have been used in the attack. Witness statements were also recorded.

The body of the deceased was taken to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem as investigations continue.

Authorities have condemned the rising cases of domestic violence and urged couples to seek peaceful and lawful ways of resolving conflicts instead of resorting to violence.