Angola: Cabinda Regional Museum Receives Over 400 Tourists Monthly

Cabinda — More than 400 national and international tourists visit the Cabinda Regional Museum monthly to learn about the cultural and historical reality of the region, the director-general of the museum, Maria Imaculada Dias, said on Tuesday.

Maria Dias encouraged teachers, students, and other users, especially those involved in science, to visit the space to enrich their intellectual repertoire.

She said the institution currently manages 615 museum pieces that portray the life and history of the ancestors of this northernmost province of Angola, highlighting the importance of museums in education, social cohesion, and the international projection of local cultural identity.

The museum director reaffirmed the commitment of the authorities to continue preserving the tangible and intangible heritage of the region for the benefit of current and future generations.