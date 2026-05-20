Angola: Cabinda Regional Museum Receives Over 400 Tourists Monthly

19 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — More than 400 national and international tourists visit the Cabinda Regional Museum monthly to learn about the cultural and historical reality of the region, the director-general of the museum, Maria Imaculada Dias, said on Tuesday.

Maria Dias encouraged teachers, students, and other users, especially those involved in science, to visit the space to enrich their intellectual repertoire.

She said the institution currently manages 615 museum pieces that portray the life and history of the ancestors of this northernmost province of Angola, highlighting the importance of museums in education, social cohesion, and the international projection of local cultural identity.

The museum director reaffirmed the commitment of the authorities to continue preserving the tangible and intangible heritage of the region for the benefit of current and future generations.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.