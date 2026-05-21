South Africa Inflation Hits 20-Month High On Fuel Costs

South Africa's inflation rate rose to the highest level in 20 months in April, driven by higher fuel prices linked to the Iran war and its effect on global energy markets. Consumer prices increased 4.0% from a year earlier, compared with 3.1% in March, Statistics South Africa said.

The reading was above the 3.9% forecast in a Reuters poll and matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 1.1%, compared with 0.6% in March.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items, increased to 3.6% from 3.2%, above expectations of 3.5%. The rise suggests that price pressure is moving beyond fuel and into other parts of the economy.

South Africa imports most of its fuel, making it exposed to global oil shocks. The April increase pushed inflation to the upper limit of the South African Reserve Bank's 3% target with a 1 percentage point tolerance band.

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The data raise the chance of a rate increase when the central bank meets on May 28. Analysts expect policymakers to consider a 25 basis-point hike after holding rates in January and March. A hike would take the benchmark rate to 7.00%.

Key Takeaways

South Africa's April inflation data changes the policy debate. The country started 2026 with inflation near target and room for possible rate cuts, but the fuel shock has moved the risk in the other direction. The concern for the central bank is not only headline inflation. Core inflation also rose, which means price pressure may be spreading through transport, food logistics, business costs and services. The SARB now has to decide whether the fuel shock is temporary or whether it could reset inflation expectations. A rate hike would not lower oil prices, but it could protect the 3% target and limit second-round effects. The risk is that higher borrowing costs would weigh on households and companies in an economy that is already growing slowly. For markets, the May decision will signal how strict the SARB plans to be under its new inflation framework.