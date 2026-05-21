Uganda: Museums Should Go Beyond Artifacts, Heritage Leaders Urge

The Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU) has launched two-day celebrations at Hotel Africana to mark 20 years of promoting and preserving Uganda's rich cultural heritage, with a strong call to transform museums into active spaces of dialogue and unity rather than mere storage places for artifacts.

The celebrations, which began on Tuesday, May 19, with an exhibition marking the National Day of Museums, brought together cultural leaders, community museums, exhibitors, and heritage stakeholders from across the country. More than 40 exhibitors showcased cultural artifacts, traditions, and indigenous knowledge representing Uganda's diverse communities.

The celebrations were officially opened by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism, Lilly Ajarova, who praised CCFU for its two decades of commitment to safeguarding Uganda's cultural identity and promoting unity through heritage.

"For 20 years, CCFU has remained a steadfast champion of Uganda's cultural heritage, guided by the understanding that culture is not merely a reflection of our past, but a vital foundation for our identity, unity, and sustainable development," Ajarova said.

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She applauded the organization's leadership, board, and partners for their teamwork, noting that collaboration has been key to their success.

"Every CCFU event I have attended has been remarkable because of the teamwork among you. You do not have to be told what to do. I am very proud of you, Barbara, and your entire team," she added.

Ajarova also highlighted the national diversity represented by community museums and cultural enterprises across Uganda.

"From Moyo to Kisoro, from Mbarara to Bunyoro, every region has been represented here. You are the frontline guardians of our national identity," she said.

She stressed the importance of culture in shaping identity and communication, sharing her personal experience while abroad.

"When I travel internationally, I wear traditional Ugandan attire. In Washington, D.C., I was stopped five times and asked where my dress was from. That experience taught me that our identity speaks even before we do," she said.

Delivering one of the key messages of the day, Ajarova urged a shift in how museums are perceived and used in society.

"Museums should not simply be viewed as places where we keep old items. They should be spaces where communities gather, reflect, learn, and promote unity and peace," she said.

She further emphasized that culture is central to development rather than secondary to it.

"Culture is a powerful engine for economic transformation. It shapes values, strengthens discipline, and nurtures respect. It is not secondary to development; it is central to it," she added.

On her part, CCFU Executive Director Barbara Babweteera Mutambi thanked the government, partners, and cultural stakeholders for supporting the organization's 20-year journey.

"For 20 years, CCFU has remained a steadfast champion of Uganda's cultural heritage, guided by the understanding that culture is not merely a reflection of our past, but a vital foundation for our identity, unity, and sustainable development," she said.

Mutambi reinforced the call to reposition museums as spaces of connection and dialogue in an increasingly divided world.

"Museums help bring together a divided world by providing spaces for dialogue, learning, and reminding us that despite our differences, we share one humanity," she noted.

She added that community museums should be understood as living institutions.

"Community museums are far more than storage places for artifacts. They are living centers of memory, education, dialogue, and innovation," she said.

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Mutambi encouraged deeper public engagement with cultural heritage.

"Let us make community museums spaces where people reflect, learn, and engage in meaningful conversations that promote unity and reconciliation," she added.

Exhibitor Grace Kateete praised CCFU for transforming perceptions about culture and supporting cultural enterprises.

"Their efforts have helped our businesses thrive, especially by changing people's mindset about culture. Many people previously viewed culture negatively, but that perception has changed," she said.

The main celebration event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, and is expected to bring together heritage advocates, conservationists, and culture enthusiasts from across Uganda.

For two decades, CCFU has been at the forefront of promoting culture as a driver of sustainable development, social cohesion, and community empowerment.