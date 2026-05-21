Angola: Railway Bridge Over the Cavaco River Will Be Rebuilt By May 2027

Benguela — The rebuilding of the railway bridge over the Cavaco River, destroyed by the floods recorded in April of this year, should be completed by May 2027, with a view to normalizing intercity rail traffic between the cities of Benguela and Lobito.

This assurance was given on Tuesday by the Director of Railway Infrastructure of Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR, concessionaire of the Lobito Corridor), Albino Ganhana, during a site visit by the Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu.

According to the official, the Cavaco bridge is currently the most critical point in terms of damage along the railway line, after the abrupt increase in the river's flow caused the collapse of four of the seven spans of the infrastructure, which are approximately 124 meters long.

Albino Ganhana explained that the project is in a preliminary study phase, aimed at carrying out engineering analyses, identifying structural flaws, and developing the final design for the bridge's replacement.

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"In terms of forecasting, we have a macro schedule until May 2027, but this is still a preliminary phase, subject to the results of the studies and technical analyses being carried out on site," he stated.

He mentioned that a detailed assessment of the structural integrity of the pillars will be carried out, although, in a first visual observation, there are indications that part of the structure may remain intact.

He added that samples should also be collected to confirm the structural conditions of the bridge, as well as to proceed with the dimensioning and installation of new T-beams.

At this moment, the source indicated, some abutment blocks show cracks and loss of material, a situation that requires in-depth technical evaluation.

According to the official, the collapse of the infrastructure was aggravated by the accumulation of debris carried by the waters, including a container that hit the bridge and facilitated the dragging of the decks.

Albino Ganhana admitted the possibility that the new project will foresee raising the bridge's elevation (height between the structure and the water level), in order to reduce the risks associated with future floods.

"This bridge is at a relatively low elevation and the studies will determine whether it will be necessary to raise the line's elevation to prevent similar occurrences in the future," he explained.

The Director of Railway Infrastructure at LAR indicated that the works will take into account factors related to the hydraulic section and the behavior of extreme floods, with a view to adapting to current climatic conditions.

Speed

After hearing the detailed explanations from the concessionaire, the Minister of Transport, Ricardo D'Abreu, told reporters that the Executive and private partners are committed to finding solutions to ensure the rapid restoration of the infrastructure, in the spirit of total openness, transparency and partnership.

"We have to carry out this mission. It's difficult, but it has to be accomplished," declared the official.

Ricardo D'Abreu clarified that the financial and operational solution will be discussed within the framework of the partnership between the Angolan State and Lobito Atlantic Railway, taking into account that the infrastructure is owned by the State.

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The minister also mentioned that phenomena of this nature are considered at the contractual level as force majeure events, associated, among other factors, with climate change.

For this reason, he made it clear that the contracts include a force majeure clause, precisely to safeguard against unforeseen events of this nature.

He also took the opportunity to emphasize that LAR is maintaining negotiations with international financial partners for the modernization of the railway, including North American banking institutions.

The urban and suburban rail service between Benguela and Lobito, a distance of 30 kilometers, is currently provided by three modern DMU-type trains, each composed of four cars, with a capacity for 696 passengers (190 seated and 506 standing), and capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour. JH/CRB/DOJ