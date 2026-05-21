Somalia: Somaliland Ambassador Attends Athens Defense Summit Amid Global Security Talks

Athens — Somaliland's Ambassador to Israel Dr. Mohamed Hagi joined international political, military and security leaders in Athens on Wednesday for the inaugural Athens Defense Summit, a high-level gathering focused on the future of warfare, strategic alliances and emerging defense technologies.

The two-day summit, held under the auspices of Greece's Ministry of National Defense alongside Hellenic Defense Systems and Hellenic Aerospace Industry, brings together senior officials, former heads of state, NATO commanders and defense industry executives to discuss global security challenges amid rapid geopolitical and technological change.

"I have arrived in Athens this morning to attend the Athens Defence Summit, where Somaliland's participation reflects its growing role in international strategic and security dialogue," Ambassador Hagi said in a statement posted on X.

The summit is examining how artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, aerospace capabilities and industrial defense capacity are reshaping modern conflict and alliance structures.

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Speakers include former European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Commander Gen. Sir Ralph Wooddisse, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former UK Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Sir Nick Carter and former Colombian President Andres Pastrana.

Regional security in Africa and the Middle East also features prominently on the agenda, with participation from Kenya's National Security Advisor Monica Juma, Somaliland's Ambassador to Israel Dr. Mohamed Hagi and Kurdistan Regional Government Minister Shoresh Ismail Abdulla.

Greek ministers, European officials and state defense industry leaders are also expected to discuss industrial resilience, digital governance and strategic planning as democratic allies seek to strengthen deterrence and defense cooperation.

Somaliland has increasingly expanded its international diplomatic and security engagement in recent years, positioning itself as a strategic partner along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden corridor.

Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)