Rwanda, France Explore Enhanced Military Partnership

The Commander of the French Africa Command, Major General Pascal Ianni, is in Kigali for an official visit, aimed at strengthening military cooperation between Rwanda and France.

The visit, which is taking place from May 18 to 20, began with a courtesy call by Maj Gen Ianni on the Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, and the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Gen Mubarakh Muganga, on May 18, before proceeding to a working session at the Directorate General of International Military Cooperation.

According to a statement from the defence ministry, discussions centred on reinforcing bilateral cooperation between the French Africa Command and the RDF, particularly in areas related to defence collaboration, training, and regional security engagement.

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As part of his visit, the French military official toured the RDF Combat Training Centre in Gabiro on May 19, where he was briefed on the country's military training capabilities and operational preparedness.

Furthermore, on May 20, Maj Gen Ianni delivered a lecture to participants of the Senior Command and Staff Course in Musanze District, sharing perspectives on Africa's evolving security landscape and the French military's approach to addressing emerging security challenges on the continent.

The visit comes amid growing defence and diplomatic engagement between Rwanda and France. The two countries have undertaken efforts to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, including security, education, and economic cooperation.