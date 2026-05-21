Malawi: Chimwemwe Chipungu Says Surveyors Hold Key to Malawi's Vision 2063

Minister of Lands and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu has described surveyors as critical drivers of Malawi's transformation agenda, calling on the profession to take a leading role in strengthening land governance, embracing modern technology and promoting ethical standards as the country pushes toward the aspirations of Vision 2063.

Speaking Monday during the Surveyors Institute of Malawi Mid-Year Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Conference in Lilongwe, Chipungu said surveyors occupy a strategic position at the heart of Malawi's industrialization, urbanization and agricultural commercialization ambitions.

"The conference theme, 'Strengthening Governance and Sustainable Public-Private Sector Development: Surveyors and Built Environment Perspective,' could not be more timely," said Chipungu. "Surveyors are not merely service providers. You are strategic partners in realizing the national vision."

The minister said government is undertaking major reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism and accountability within the built environment sector. Among the initiatives, he highlighted the revival of key regulatory and oversight institutions, including the Valuation Tribunal, Board of Valuers, Real Estate Management Council, Land Survey Registration Board and the Malawi Geographic Information Council.

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According to Chipungu, restoring the effectiveness of these institutions will help improve standards, enhance transparency and ensure greater public confidence in land administration systems.

He also pointed to the nationwide rollout of the Land Information Management System (LIMS), describing it as a major breakthrough in modernizing land administration in Malawi. The system, he said, has already improved efficiency, enhanced security of land records, reduced delays and helped curb fraud and corruption in land transactions.

Despite the progress, Chipungu acknowledged that the sector continues to face serious challenges, including unregulated developments, illegal land transactions, land disputes, weak infrastructure planning and the rise of unqualified practitioners operating in the industry.

He therefore challenged the Surveyors Institute of Malawi to take a stronger leadership role in enforcing professional standards and safeguarding ethics within the profession.

"Good governance means professionalism, transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in managing land, infrastructure and public resources," he said.

Looking ahead, the minister stressed the importance of innovation and technological adaptation, urging surveyors to embrace Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, precision agriculture, smart city planning and climate-resilient development models to help Malawi compete in a rapidly evolving global environment.

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Chipungu further pledged government's commitment to aligning academic training with the practical demands of the industry, saying continued engagement with universities would help produce graduates equipped with relevant technical and professional skills.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Thawani thanked the minister for attending the conference and reaffirmed the institute's commitment to advancing professional development within the sector.

Thawani said the institute plans to hold both mid-year and end-of-year conferences as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and knowledge-sharing among professionals. He added that this week's conference would focus heavily on integrating public and private sector participation in land surveying and land economy while promoting technology adoption across the profession.

He also called for stronger cooperation among SIM chapters, increased training opportunities for land management officers and greater support from both government and the private sector, including scholarships and international training opportunities aimed at exposing Malawian professionals to global best practices.