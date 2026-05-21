Nigeria: Desmond Elliot Withdraws From Lagos APC Primary, Alleges Intimidation of Supporters

Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Surulere I constituency seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly, alleging intimidation and exclusion of his supporters from the voting venue.

Elliot announced his withdrawal on Wednesday at the Paddington Mini Stadium along Western Avenue, where the APC primary election was being conducted.

In a video shared on his X handle, he said repeated appeals to electoral officials to allow his supporters into the venue were ignored, forcing him to step down from the race.

"And of course, in all zones, they've been intimidating and stopping us. I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race. This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside," he said.

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He further alleged that many of his supporters were denied access to the venue despite efforts to resolve the situation.

"They've not been allowed," Elliot stated shortly before formally withdrawing from the contest.

Following his announcement, his supporters staged a peaceful protest before leaving the venue alongside him.

"Good luck. Thank you, and God bless you," he told party members as he exited the primary ground.

Elliot said his decision was taken to prevent a breakdown of law and order, stressing that political contests should not result in violence or loss of lives.

He also urged the leadership of the APC to ensure transparency and fairness in the conduct of primaries across Lagos State.