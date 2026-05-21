Uganda: Last MP Swears in, Says Parliament Lied About His Whereabouts

Bukuya County Member of Parliament Michael Iga Bukenya took a belated oath of office on Wednesday before the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesigye, before turning his guns toward officials he said misled the public about his whereabouts when he missed last week's initial swearing-in of Members of the 12th Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament shortly after taking his oath, Bukenya said he had formally informed the Clerk's office a month earlier that he would not attend the initial swearing-in ceremony due to other commitments, insisting that Parliament already knew his schedule.

"I admit I got some calls because of some careless comments by one of the Spokespeople of Parliament who without consultation went to the media and said that my whereabouts aren't known, but the Clerk's office is very much aware," he said.

"So I think he owes me an apology for publicising wrong information and I think he should be disciplined by his bosses because of going out without consultation, but yes, some people were anxious because of the misreporting."

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However, there were no records immediately available to The Nile Post indicating which Parliament Spokesperson Bukenya was referring to, making it impossible to independently establish the official he accused of misreporting his whereabouts.

Speaking to The Nile Post in a telephone interview, Parliament's Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Obore, said he was equally unaware of the matter.

"I am ignorant about that subject matter until I get information about it," he said.

Bukenya rejected claims that he had reported late for swearing-in, insisting that his appearance on May 20, 2026 had been pre-agreed with the Clerk to Parliament.

"This is the perfect timing that God prepared for me, but I didn't come to swear in as scheduled on May 13, 2026 because of other responsibilities. I notified the Clerk much earlier in advance and he allowed me to come, and he agreed that on May 20, 2026 I would be sworn in," he said.

"I don't think I am late because the 12th Parliament is starting on May 25, 2026."

He further argued that the 12th Parliament would only be fully constituted after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker scheduled for Monday next week.

On the question of his preferred candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Bukenya said he would back whoever is endorsed by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus after internal consultations.

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"The practice has been that people express their interest and after, we meet as NRM Caucus and the people interested are introduced to us in caucus, and we later get to choose our favourite candidates," he said.

"And I am sure the practice isn't going to be any different. Many may express interest in public and later back out of the race, that is why I am waiting for us to go to caucus that I know will be held any time from now."

Bukenya added that he would ultimately support the party's official choices.

"Whoever the Party will present to us, that is the person I will vote for Speaker and Deputy Speaker," he said.

With Bukenya now sworn in, the total number of Members of the 12th Parliament stands at 528, leaving only the Kalangala Woman Member of Parliament seat vacant, following the death of incumbent MP-elect Helen Nakimuli on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The by-election for the seat is scheduled for June 24, 2026.

The newly sworn-in MPs will now proceed to their first sitting on Monday, May 25, 2026, for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in accordance with Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure.