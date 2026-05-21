Uganda: Mixed Reactions As Leaders Reflect On Legacy of NRM Mobiliser Karangwa in Kayunga

The late Moses Karangwa Kaliisa continues to draw mixed reactions from leaders and residents in Kayunga District, with supporters hailing his political influence while others recall contentious issues linked to land disputes and alleged political intimidation during his leadership.

Speaking during a district council meeting at the Kayunga District headquarters, Bbaale County MP Charles Tebandeke described Karangwa as an influential figure whose contribution significantly shaped the district's political and socio-economic landscape.

"Karangwa was not just a political mobiliser, but a unifying figure who worked tirelessly for the social and economic wellbeing of our people. Replacing him will not be easy," Tebandeke said.

He noted that Karangwa played a key role in strengthening National Resistance Movement structures in Kayunga and mobilising support for government programmes.

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Tebandeke further described him as a strong political operator, though he said his weakness lay in what he termed poor "message packaging," which the opposition allegedly exploited in political contests.

Meanwhile, Mutwalib Kizza described the fallen mobiliser as a mentor, father figure, and close friend who guided many young party cadres in the district.

"To many of us in the party, Karangwa was a mentor, a father figure and a friend who always encouraged discipline, loyalty and hard work," Kizza said.

However, despite the praise from NRM leaders, several residents--particularly from Bbaale County--expressed bitterness over his legacy, accusing him of being linked to land grabbing disputes and intimidation of people who resisted controversial land dealings.

Some locals alleged that residents who opposed powerful interests faced harassment and threats while defending their land rights.

"Many families suffered during land conflicts. Some people lived in fear after resisting forceful takeovers of their land," one resident alleged.

Others also accused political operatives during Karangwa's era of targeting opposition supporters and critics of the government.

"Those who openly opposed the government were treated like enemies and constantly intimidated," another resident said.

The contrasting views highlight deep divisions surrounding Karangwa's legacy--portraying him as both a committed political mobiliser and a controversial figure whose influence remains debated across Kayunga District.