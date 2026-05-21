Angola: Head of State Calls for Forgiveness Among Angolans

Luanda — President João Lourenço appealed to Angolans on Wednesday to cultivate forgiveness, reconciliation and the preservation of peace.

In a communication addressed to the nation, the Head of State acknowledged that Angola "has lived through dramatic moments in its history, which have left deep wounds".

However, he stressed that the country has been able to address these scars within the framework of peace and national reconciliation, which has been consolidated over the last 24 years.

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João Lourenço mentioned that the creation of the Interministerial Commission for Victims of Political Conflicts among Angolans has already allowed for the delivery, in public ceremonies, of the mortal remains of citizens who died during the conflicts, for the holding of dignified funerals by their respective families.

According to the President of the Republic, "peace and reconciliation among Angolans, forgiveness and the embrace of brothers, are only genuine if they are based on transparency and the assumption by all of the negative liabilities of our history."

The President stated that the country should not hide the painful truth of the facts; on the contrary, it should do everything to prevent the reappearance of ethnic, religious or political conflicts among Angolans, capable of threatening the physical integrity and lives of citizens.

Following the process already initiated, the Head of State announced the delivery, in the coming days, of hundreds of mortal remains to their respective families.

According to President João Lourenço, the high number of victims and the impact of the ceremony motivated the decision to decree national mourning throughout the national territory next Friday, the 22nd.

He considered that forgiving and embracing are the right paths to "rise up as a reconciled nation."

João Lourenço stressed that Angola needs to focus on the great mission of economic and social development, with a view to prosperity, the well-being of citizens and the construction of a great country.

Addressing the families affected by the conflicts, the President of the Republic conveyed a word of encouragement and comfort, in a moment that he described as one of great consternation and deep reflection.

"The past cannot be erased, but it must serve as a point of reflection to prevent the mistakes and crimes committed," he said, adding that the lessons of the past should constitute "the foundations for building a homeland of justice, peace and development."

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The President of the Republic also argued that speaking about the horrors of conflicts should no longer be taboo, as the objective is not to "touch the wound and make it even more painful," nor to "point the finger at presumed actors," but to create collective awareness of the responsibility to prevent the tragedy from repeating itself.

"Our common purpose is to restore our nation, heal our wounds, and renew our hope," he declared.

He also considered that this moment represents an invitation to humility, repentance, and forgiveness, to strengthen Angola's identity as a prosperous and blessed nation. AFL/ART/DOJ