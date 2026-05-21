Africa: Seventy-Ninth World Health Assembly Honours Global Champions Advancing Primary Health Care

press release

Today, the World Health Assembly recognized individuals and institutions whose contributions to global health have gone far beyond the call of duty. Six laureates representing diverse backgrounds and contexts were honoured by the President of the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly, Dr Víctor Elias Atallah Lajam of Dominican Republic, together with representatives of the foundations that have provided these prizes over the last 40 years, and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The 2026 prizes celebrate the remarkable dedication of the six awardees to advancing primary health care, reducing inequities and bringing the goal of health for all closer to reality. Selected by WHO's Executive Board in February 2026, the 2026 laureates reflect a shared commitment to improving health outcomes through scientific excellence, innovation and community outreach. Their work ranges from strengthening primary health care systems and advancing disease control to empowering communities and expanding access to essential services for the most vulnerable populations.

This year marks 20 years since the passing of Dr LEE Jong-wook, WHO's sixth Director-General, who passed away unexpectedly during the World Health Assembly in 2006. One of the prizes awarded today, the Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health, honours his legacy and enduring contribution to global health.

Winners of the 2026 public health prizes

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Sasakawa Health Prize

The Banconi Community Health Association (ASACOBA), MaliRecognized for its pioneering role in strengthening community-based primary health care and empowering underserved populations through locally driven health services.

United Arab Emirates Health Foundation Prize

Dr Worawit Tontiwattanasap, ThailandRecognized for transforming access to health services for rural, stateless and cross-border populations through outreach services, training and policy advocacy.

State of Kuwait Health Promotion Foundation's His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for the Promotion of Healthy Ageing

Professor Bruno Vellas, FranceRecognized for advancing and developing innovative, community-based approaches to care for older people.

SingHealth, SingaporeRecognized for its integrated, cross-sectoral and community-centred strategies supporting healthy ageing and age-friendly environments.

Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health

Professor Mohammad Abul Faiz, BangladeshRecognized for his lifelong contribution to public health, particularly in addressing diseases affecting rural, poor and marginalized populations.

Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion

Dr Amr Mohamed Kandeel, EgyptRecognized for his leadership in building a resilient, prevention-oriented public health system integrating disease control, digital innovation and equity.

About WHO public health prizes and awards

Every year, during the World Health Assembly, public health prizes and awards are presented to individuals and institutions from around the world for their outstanding contributions to public health.

Public health foundation prizes are awarded following nominations submitted by WHO Member States and former laureates. Selection panels composed of representatives of the prize foundations and WHO Executive Board Members review candidates and make recommendations. The WHO Executive Board designates the winners each year, and the awards are presented during a plenary session of the World Health Assembly.

Over the past 15 years, more than 80 laureates from over 50 WHO Member States have received public health prizes. In 2026, nearly 100 nominations were submitted from across all six WHO regions, reflecting a significant increase in global engagement in recognizing public health excellence.

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About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance at a safe and healthy life.

We are the UN agency for health that connects nations, partners and people on the front lines in 150+ locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

"Together for health. Stand with science", the theme of World Health Day 2026 marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.