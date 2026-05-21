South Africa: Cape Town Approves Inner-City Housing Project - South African News Briefs - May 21, 2026

Cape Town to Turn CBD Lot Into Housing

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee has approved plans to redevelop a municipal parking lot in the CBD into a mixed-use development with affordable housing, reports EWN. The site adjacent to the Cape Town Civic Centre is currently an open-air staff parking area. Mayco Member for Economic Growth James Vos said the parking lot's redevelopment forms part of a broader plan to release well-located land for affordable housing in the inner city. The development is expected to attract around R1.5 billion in private investment. It could create up to 3,500 jobs during and after construction. Housing activists Ndifuna Ukwazi welcomed the move and called for more land to be released for social housing.

Joburg Moves to Resolve Eskom Debt Dispute

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Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has said that he has noted the challenges and disputes the city has with Eskom after the power utility issued a statement flagging the city's mounting debt, reports SABC News. The city and City Power reportedly owe more than R5.2 billion in arrears, excluding an additional R 1.5 billion due next month. Morero acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. He said the municipality would work with the Minister of Electricity and Energy and the South African Local Government Association to address the challenge.

Criminal Charges Loom for Bosses Hiring Illegal Workers

The Department of Employment and Labour has said that employers who hire undocumented immigrants will face criminal charges, reports EWN. This comes after the department, alongside Home Affairs, the SAPS, and law enforcement agencies, arrested several undocumented immigrants working at a construction site in the Cape Town CBD. Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said employers found violating the Migration Act by hiring illegal workers could face serious charges. He said the construction sector remains a major concern.

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