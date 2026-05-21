Zimbabwe: ZESA Enterprise Workers Say Md Chants Party Slogans to Intimidate Them, Accuse Him of Running Down Parastatal

ZESA Enterprises (ZENT) workers have accused managing director Engineer Godfrey Mugaviri of poor management skills, intimidation, abuse of office and clear disregard of the organisation's structure in leaked documents that were gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com

The documents, sent to the Ministry of Energy and Mutapa Investment Fund amongst other offices, accuse Mugaviri of going as far as chanting Zanu PF party slogans while at work and name dropping so as to intimidate his subordinates.

They have demanded action.

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"ZENT workers have noted with deep concerns that ZENT has been reduced to tuckshop business due to the management style which is very toxic," reads part of their petition.

"The Business organogram structures have been rendered dysfunctional and ZENT is now a one man band by the MD.

"The workers fear that if this continues it will render the business not viable and affect livelihood of so many people.

"All decision makings are now centered on one man MD Acting and everything is now referred to his office for decision nod even if he is off or out of the country on business

"All managers have been systematically and constructively dismissed. This has caused instability among general workers as no decision are being made by their line managers and superiors.

"The MD has no people management skills, he shouts at managers and everyone scolding and threatening dismissal of shop floor workers including cleaners."

Workers say Mugaviri is in the habit of chanting party slogans while at work, further intimidating them.

Added the petition: "The MD has turned the workshop into a political rally ground when it is supposed to be a professional workshop by chanting party slogans and inducing fear to workers in the workshop and name dropping prominent party names and boasting his proximity to big names.

"The workers now interprets it as an" untouchable and that you cannot report me anyway syndrome."

Mugaviri's conduct has also seen workers revealing that he is falsely tagging Chinese made products as having been manufactured by ZENT in a case of clear corporate fraud.

The documents in question were also sent to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Corporate Governance Unit.