Zimbabwe's Major Dams 93% Full, Enough to Last Until Next Rainy Season

Zimbabwe's major dam water levels are averaging 93.1%, significantly above last year's levels, with government assuring the country has sufficient water reserves to last until the next rainy season.

Presenting an update on national water availability during Tuesday's Cabinet briefing, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister Anxious Masuka said, "Regarding urban water security, most centres have sufficient raw water to last until the next run-off season, as the raw water supply dams are 70% to 98% full. As at 14 May 2026, the national dam levels were at 93.1%, compared to 88% at the same time in 2025.

"The available water in the major dams will facilitate irrigation of 243,888 hectares throughout the season."

Masuka said government has since adopted the 'The Dam is the Economy' model, which positions water infrastructure as a key driver of rural transformation and economic growth.

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Cabinet was also informed that dam water supplies are being supplemented by the ongoing borehole drilling programme under the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

According to Masuka, a total of 5,258 boreholes have been drilled across the country and 4,837 solar-powered water schemes across Zimbabwe's eight rural provinces.

"The interventions have been extended to schools, with 79% of schools now having access to borehole water. Another critical milestone is in Research and Development initiatives, which have seen the development of innovations," said Masuka.

Government is also implementing key infrastructure projects such as the Siakobvu Water Project and the Save Alluvial Aquifer initiative, while prioritising multi-sectoral interventions aimed at controlling cholera outbreaks.