Kenya: Discovery Health Rebrands Vitality Health International Africa in Employer Health Push

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-Discovery Health has rebranded its employer health insurance arm, Vitality Health International (Africa), to Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions, in a move aimed at expanding its integrated healthcare offering for employers across Africa, including Kenya.

The transition reflects a shift from a standalone insurance model to a broader healthcare platform combining employer health insurance, wellness programmes and healthcare administration services.

In Kenya, the business will continue operating through its long-standing partnership with APA Insurance, which began in 2022 and remains central to its local market operations.

The rebranded model will continue relying on in-market insurance partners while expanding its healthcare administration capabilities, including its Administration Services Only (ASO) offering, which allows employers to outsource full healthcare management.

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The business will also continue drawing on systems and infrastructure from Discovery Health and its African operations under Vitality Health International (Africa).

"While our name is changing, our commitment to our clients and to our core purpose namely, to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives remains the same," explains Emma Knox, CEO of Discovery Health - Global Health Solutions.

"Discovery Health Global enables the future-focused growth of the Vitality Health International (Africa) business in two ways. First, by continuing the proven operating model of partnering with in-market insurers in the rest of Africa to deliver employer-focused solutions, to meet employees' individual healthcare needs."

In Kenya, APA Insurance says the partnership will continue supporting employer healthcare delivery and market access.