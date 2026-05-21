Africa: CEOs Sound Alarm On AI Gap As Africa's Workplaces Go Digital

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-East African business leaders are calling on organizations to urgently scale up artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and workforce training, warning that companies that delay risk losing competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The call was made during the East African Business Leaders Round Table convened by SeamlessHR and KPMG East Africa, which brought together senior executives to examine how AI is transforming jobs, productivity, and leadership across the region.

A key focus of the discussions was the need for organizations to build internal capability across all levels to ensure responsible and effective use of digital tools.

East African Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku stressed that AI adoption must go beyond systems and tools to include people, governance, and compliance across entire organizations.

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"African business is much, much continuously build the capability of digital and AI in the organizations," she said.

"They also must keep building the capability, all their employees, and the total recognition, from board to the bottom of the pyramid, in an organization to measure that these tools are used efficiently and in line with the regulations in a country and policies within the organization."

Irfan Keshavjee, Chairman, SeamlessHR East Africa said training remains the most critical factor in ensuring successful AI integration across businesses.

"I think the number one thing is training. Getting people to understand AI, where it is right now, where it's heading to, how to deploy it smartly intelligently."

Ladi Asuni, Partner, Technology Advisory, KPMG West Africa added that sustained investment in AI tools and technology will be key to improving efficiency and long-term sustainability.

"It's particularly the AI, investing in tools and technology to help your business to give up to the next level, is going to be critical."

The discussions also highlighted AI's growing impact on jobs, skills, and productivity, as well as the need for closer collaboration between HR and technology teams. Leaders agreed that AI is no longer a future consideration but an immediate business reality shaping how organizations operate across East Africa.