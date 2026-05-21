Rwanda: Visit Rwanda Shines As Arsenal End Title Drought

It has been nonstop celebrations in London and across the world since Tuesday night when Arsenal officially clinched the Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait for the crown.

The triumph was also widely celebrated in Rwanda, where government officials and football fans congratulated the North London club, which has enjoyed an eight-year partnership with Visit Rwanda ahead of the deal's conclusion in June.

President Paul Kagame, a longtime Arsenal supporter, joined the football world in congratulating the club he has publicly admired for decades.

ALSO READ: Arsenal end 22-year Premier League title jinx

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"Congratulations to Arsenal, our Visit Rwanda partner, on being the Premier League champions after a hard-fought season. A well-deserved title," Kagame posted on X.

Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire and Rwanda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Johnston Busingye also hailed Arsenal's achievement, describing the campaign as memorable.

"Arsenal are the Premier League champions after a 22-year wait. What a battle, what a season. Congratulations. Visit Rwanda, what a cool, special, emphatic and memorable transition," Busingye posted on X.

ALSO READ: Kagame congratulates Arsenal on Premier League glory

Arsenal secured their 14th league title with one game to spare after Manchester City were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The result at Vitality Stadium left Mikel Arteta's side four points clear at the top ahead of Sunday's final round of fixtures, with the Gunners now set to lift the trophy against Crystal Palace F.C..

For Gael Karomba, who is known in the entertainment industry as Coach Gael, the title triumph was worth the long wait. He described the moment as unforgettable, especially as it coincided with the final year of the Visit Rwanda partnership.

"Finally, after 22 years, in the final year of the Visit Rwanda partnership, something unforgettable has happened," he said. "Arsenal made it. Congratulations to all Gunners out there."

Arsenal fans in Kigali prepare title parade

Valentin Bigango has supported Arsenal since 1998 and now heads the Rwanda Arsenal Fans Community (RAFC).

His last league title celebration dates back in 2004 when Arsenal, under legendary manager Arsène Wenger, completed the famous "Invincibles" season unbeaten.

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"It is difficult to describe the feeling. We have waited for more than 20 years to win the league title," Bigango told Times Sport.

"At some point, we became disappointed and stopped believing it would happen, but we continued supporting Arsenal and growing our fan base. Last night was emotional, and we are happy that we finally made it."

Since the partnership with Visit Rwanda began in 2018, Arsenal supporters in Rwanda have benefited from several fan engagement opportunities, including international events linked to the club.

"Through this partnership, we attended the African Fans Festival, and His Excellency supported us with tickets. The Visit Rwanda partnership strengthened us, and it is special that it ends with Arsenal winning the league title," Bigango added.

RAFC, which has more than 500 registered members, plans to mark the occasion with a parade across Kigali on Sunday.

The celebrations will begin at Amahoro Stadium before making stops at Kigali Convention Centre, Downtown Kigali, Nyamirambo and Nyabugogo, before concluding at Kigali Delight Hotel, where fans will watch Arsenal's final league game against Crystal Palace.

Beyond football, the supporters' association is also involved in community outreach initiatives aimed at positively impacting society.

Next stop: UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League Final, where they will face reigning champions and fellow Visit Rwanda partners Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in Budapest on May 30.

"The Champions League final will be very difficult. They have strengths and we also have strengths, but the confidence and spirit we gained from winning the league will help us," Bigango said.