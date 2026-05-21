Kenya: President Ruto Begins 5-Day Coast Tour With Major Development Projects Across 6 Counties

Nairobi — President William Ruto will begin a five-day development tour of the Coast region on Thursday, with a packed schedule featuring the handover of completed projects, inspection of ongoing works and the launch of new developments across multiple counties.

The President will launch an accelerated issuance of title deeds in Mombasa for all six Coast counties, in an effort to address the long-standing land question in the region.

He will also commission the completed Kizingitini Fish Market in Lamu East Constituency and hand over fishing boats to various groups in Malindi town.

At the same time, he will launch last-mile electricity connectivity projects in Kwale, including Kinango, Lunga Lunga and Diani in Msambweni. Similar projects will be rolled out in Mjanaheri (Magarini), Malindi town, Ganze and Mariakani in Kaloleni (Kilifi County), as well as Hindi in Lamu West Constituency.

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The President will also commission the completed Mariakani Power Sub-Station in Kaloleni Constituency, Kilifi County.

His itinerary includes a stop in Msambweni, Kwale County, where he will commission the completed Diani Modern Market, inspect the Hindi Modern Market in Lamu West, and lay foundation stones for new markets in Kinango, Lunga Lunga, Mkuluni (Ganze) and Makupa Modern Market in Nyali Constituency, Mombasa.

On infrastructure, the President will break ground for the construction of the A7 Junction Safirisi-Ndeu Road in Lamu West and the Tezo-Kakanjuni Road in Kilifi North, and launch the upgrade of the Mjanaheri-Ngomeni Road in Magarini.

To boost education infrastructure, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Garsen Teachers Training College in Tana River County.

He will also break ground for student hostels at Lunga Lunga Technical and Vocational College in Kwale County and at Pwani University in Kilifi North Constituency.

In addition, the President will inspect ongoing works at the Nyali VoK Affordable Housing Project in Mombasa and break ground for the Minjila Affordable Housing Project in Garsen, Tana River County.

During the tour, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Kilifi Stadium in Kilifi town.