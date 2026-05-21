Africa: More Opportunities for Media As CAF Creates Greater Access to Clubs Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 Final in Rabat On Sunday

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") is creating more access for media in the build-up to the much-anticipated second leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2025/26 Final between AS FAR of Morocco and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 24 May (20h00 local time / 19h00 GMT).

CAF, in keeping with a growing demand and significant increase in interest in African Football, is creating more access for media covering the Final in Rabat, Morocco.

This is driven by the need to engage football fans and bring them closer to the build-up through global media coverage of the Final. Over and above the traditional press conferences, CAF has added mandatory Media Open Days as part of the build-up.

The media opportunities and engagement will start on Thursday - three days ahead of the Final - with a Media opportunity for the host club, AS FAR.

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On Friday, 2016 African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will also host a Media Open Day in Rabat, where journalists will have the opportunity to interact with players and coaches.

CAF Communications said: "We must build strong ties with the media and ensure we give additional access. Media is key in the growth and development of African Football. The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League is growing in popularity and we are keeping up with global standards."

On Saturday, both Head Coaches will hold separate Press Conferences at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, which will host the second leg of the Final.

Additionally, there will be two open training sessions for media, also in Rabat.

The timings and venues for the media opportunities times are available via the CAF Media Channel.

Further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF Communications