Africa: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - the Penultimate Step Before Morocco

The 16 remaining nations are preparing for the second round of the African qualifiers of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a clear focus of securing a place at the global showpiece set to be hosted by Morocco between 17 October - 07 November.
The action gets underway on Friday, 22 May in Kampala with a highly anticipated East African derby between Uganda and Kenya. However, one of the standout fixtures of the round will take place in Dakar, where Senegal host Cameroon's Young Lionesses at the Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor.
On Saturday, 23 May, several continental heavyweights will battle it out.
Nigeria - the dominant force in this category and a regular presence at the world stage - travel to Abidjan to face Guinea. Ghana will host Liberia, while the clash between Tanzania and South Africa in Zanzibar promises fireworks.
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Full Schedule - Second Round
First Legs (GMT)
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Venue / City
|22 May
|13:00
|Uganda vs Kenya
|FUFA Stadium Kadiba, Kampala
|22 May
|14:00
|Senegal vs Cameroon
|Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor, Dakar
|23 May
|12:00
|Tanzania vs South Africa
|Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City
|23 May
|13:00
|Zambia vs DR Congo
|Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola
|23 May
|15:30
|Ghana vs Liberia
|Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
|23 May
|16:00
|Guinea vs Nigeria
|Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan
|24 May
|12:00
|Ethiopia vs Burundi
|Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa
|25 May
|15:00
|Benin vs Sierra Leone
|Stade de Kegué, Lomé
Second Legs (GMT)
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Venue / City
|29 May
|16:00
|Sierra Leone vs Benin
|Stade de Kegué, Lomé
|30 May
|12:00
|Kenya vs Uganda
|Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi
|30 May
|13:00
|Burundi vs Ethiopia
|Stade Intwari, Bujumbura
|30 May
|14:00
|Cameroon vs Senegal
|Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé
|30 May
|16:00
|Liberia vs Ghana
|Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville
|31 May
|13:00
|DR Congo vs Zambia
|Stade Frédéric Kibassa Maliba, Lubumbashi
|31 May
|13:00
|South Africa vs Tanzania
|Lucas Moripe Stadium, Tshwane
|31 May
|16:00
|Nigeria vs Guinea
|Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne