Africa: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - the Penultimate Step Before Morocco

20 May 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The 16 remaining nations are preparing for the second round of the African qualifiers of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a clear focus of securing a place at the global showpiece set to be hosted by Morocco between 17 October - 07 November.

The action gets underway on Friday, 22 May in Kampala with a highly anticipated East African derby between Uganda and Kenya. However, one of the standout fixtures of the round will take place in Dakar, where Senegal host Cameroon's Young Lionesses at the Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor.

On Saturday, 23 May, several continental heavyweights will battle it out.

Nigeria - the dominant force in this category and a regular presence at the world stage - travel to Abidjan to face Guinea. Ghana will host Liberia, while the clash between Tanzania and South Africa in Zanzibar promises fireworks.

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Full Schedule - Second Round

First Legs (GMT)

Date Time Fixture Venue / City
22 May 13:00 Uganda vs Kenya FUFA Stadium Kadiba, Kampala
22 May 14:00 Senegal vs Cameroon Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor, Dakar
23 May 12:00 Tanzania vs South Africa Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City
23 May 13:00 Zambia vs DR Congo Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola
23 May 15:30 Ghana vs Liberia Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
23 May 16:00 Guinea vs Nigeria Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan
24 May 12:00 Ethiopia vs Burundi Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa
25 May 15:00 Benin vs Sierra Leone Stade de Kegué, Lomé

Second Legs (GMT)

Date Time Fixture Venue / City
29 May 16:00 Sierra Leone vs Benin Stade de Kegué, Lomé
30 May 12:00 Kenya vs Uganda Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi
30 May 13:00 Burundi vs Ethiopia Stade Intwari, Bujumbura
30 May 14:00 Cameroon vs Senegal Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé
30 May 16:00 Liberia vs Ghana Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville
31 May 13:00 DR Congo vs Zambia Stade Frédéric Kibassa Maliba, Lubumbashi
31 May 13:00 South Africa vs Tanzania Lucas Moripe Stadium, Tshwane
31 May 16:00 Nigeria vs Guinea Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne

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