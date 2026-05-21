Africa: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - the Penultimate Step Before Morocco

The 16 remaining nations are preparing for the second round of the African qualifiers of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a clear focus of securing a place at the global showpiece set to be hosted by Morocco between 17 October - 07 November.

The action gets underway on Friday, 22 May in Kampala with a highly anticipated East African derby between Uganda and Kenya. However, one of the standout fixtures of the round will take place in Dakar, where Senegal host Cameroon's Young Lionesses at the Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor.

On Saturday, 23 May, several continental heavyweights will battle it out.

Nigeria - the dominant force in this category and a regular presence at the world stage - travel to Abidjan to face Guinea. Ghana will host Liberia, while the clash between Tanzania and South Africa in Zanzibar promises fireworks.

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Full Schedule - Second Round

First Legs (GMT)

Date Time Fixture Venue / City 22 May 13:00 Uganda vs Kenya FUFA Stadium Kadiba, Kampala 22 May 14:00 Senegal vs Cameroon Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor, Dakar 23 May 12:00 Tanzania vs South Africa Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City 23 May 13:00 Zambia vs DR Congo Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola 23 May 15:30 Ghana vs Liberia Accra Sports Stadium, Accra 23 May 16:00 Guinea vs Nigeria Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan 24 May 12:00 Ethiopia vs Burundi Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa 25 May 15:00 Benin vs Sierra Leone Stade de Kegué, Lomé

Second Legs (GMT)