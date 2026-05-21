South Africa: Elim School Building Was Declared Unsafe Almost Five Years Ago - Learners Are Still in It

"What if the ceiling or pillars collapse?" asks grade 11 learner

A decade after Waterval High School in Elim requested new classrooms in 2015, learners continue to be taught in dilapidated buildings with holes in the floors and leaking roofs.

The conditions were so bad that the labour department in 2021 issued a contravention notice due to health and safety concerns.

"When it rains, learners are forced to move to areas where there is no leaking roof," says SGB chairperson Ernestine Ngobeni.

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Grade 11 learner Vutlhari Baloyi said learners fear the buildings might collapse on them. "Even the pillars are shaking. What if the ceiling or pillars collapse?" she asked.

"We also struggle to use the toilets when it rains because they overflow," said Baloyi.

The ablution facilities were built in 2019 with funding from the National Lotteries Commission. But the urinals leak and the toilets flood in rainy weather.

According to the Limpopo education department's 2022/23 procurement plan, R15-million was allocated for the school's reconstruction, with the Independent Development Trust (IDT) appointed as implementing agent. But no construction took place, and just six mobile classrooms were provided in 2023. The school says this is insufficient for its 511 learners.

SGB members said the last time IDT officials visited the school was nearly a year ago on 11 June.

IDT chief executive Sfiso Nsibande said the project is still in the planning phase and may only proceed to tender once planning and cost estimation are completed.

Asked about timelines, Nsibande referred us to the education department. The department's spokesperson, Mike Maringa, said officials responsible for the matter were busy with auditors. No further response has been received since 27 April, despite follow-ups.

The provincial labour department acting chief inspector Lucia Ramusi said there was no inspection at the school in the previous financial year, but inspectors will visit in due course.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror