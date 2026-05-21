Somalia Condemns Planned Somaliland 'Embassy' in Jerusalem

21 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 21 — Somalia's federal government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while condemning plans by the northwestern Somaliland region to open what it described as an "embassy" in Jerusalem.

In a statement issued in Mogadishu, the government of the Somalia said it firmly rejected any action that undermines the legitimacy and existence of the Somali state or violates international law and resolutions adopted by regional and international organizations.

The statement specifically denounced what it called Somaliland's announcement that it intended to establish a diplomatic representation in Jerusalem, describing the move as illegitimate and without any legal standing.

Mogadishu said the planned office was a "provocative act" that was unacceptable and offensive to the sentiments and positions of Arab countries and the wider Islamic world.

The federal government stressed that foreign affairs remain under the exclusive authority of Somalia's central administration and reiterated that Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991, is not internationally recognized as a sovereign state.

Somalia added that it would continue defending the country's unity and diplomatic position in accordance with international law and the shared values of Arab and Islamic nations.

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