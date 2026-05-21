Somalia Reaffirms One-China Policy During Meeting With Chinese Envoy

Mogadishu, May 21 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met China's ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, where the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and ways to deepen cooperation between Somalia and China.

During the talks, Somalia reiterated its commitment to the One-China policy, recognizing the government in Beijing as the sole legitimate government of China and describing Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory.

The Somali government also voiced opposition to any form of what it termed "Taiwan independence," reaffirming Mogadishu's longstanding diplomatic position on the issue.

President Hassan Sheikh expressed appreciation for China's continued support for Somalia's state-building efforts and thanked Beijing for its backing of Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

China has been a key development and infrastructure partner for Somalia, supporting projects in areas including governance, health, education and reconstruction.