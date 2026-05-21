Uganda: Four Arrested Over Shs388.9m Gold Scam in Kampala

Police in Kampala have arrested four suspects on allegations of defrauding a South African national of USD103,050( approximately shs388.9 million) in a gold scam.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on May, 19, 2026 when Mr. Attlee Shaun Robert Lloyd, was allegedly defrauded of USD 103,050 in a purported gold transaction.

Police's preliminary investigations indicate Lloyd was introduced to individuals operating under the company name Huanqui Precious Metal Trading Limited, based in Buziga, Makindye Division, Kampala and was allegedly promised the sale and export of gold to Dubai.

"The complainant reportedly made payments to facilitate insurance, tax, and logistics costs. However, the promised shipment was never made, and additional demands for money raised suspicion, prompting him to report the matter to police," Owoyesigyire said.

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Following a report to police, a search was conducted at the company premises, leading to the recovery of several exhibits, including suspected gold bars and nuggets, a motor vehicle, passports, identification cards, a precious metals analyzer, and assorted documents.

He said four suspects including Edson Ogwang, Ronald Safari, Joseph Karumba and Jacob Opio have since been arrested to aid in investigations while samples of the recovered metallic substances have been submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Entebbe for examination.

"Police have also written to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to verify the company's registration and licensing status," Owoyesigyire said.

"Investigations are ongoing to trace and arrest other suspects, recover the complainant's money, and establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged fraud."