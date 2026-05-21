Ethiopia: Diplomats and Foreign Visitors Praise Addis Ababa's Rapid Transformation, Green Development

Addis Ababa — Diplomats and foreign visitors have praised the sweeping transformation of Addis Ababa, describing it as a modern, green, and fast-growing metropolis that is becoming increasingly attractive to residents, tourists, and the international diplomatic community.

They said the city's expanding infrastructure, ecofriendly initiatives, and large-scale urban development projects are reshaping its image and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Jobaida Khanam, from Embassy of Bangladesh in Ethiopia, said she and her colleagues felt immediately connected to the city upon their arrival because of its green environment.

"Since the day we arrived, we loved this place because the first thing that struck us was how green everything is. Bangladesh is also very green, so it instantly felt like home," Khanam said.

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She added that the warmth, friendliness, and hospitality of Ethiopians make life comfortable for foreign residents.

Khanam also noted that diplomats and visitors returning to Addis Ababa after many years are often astonished by the scale of transformation taking place in the capital.

"People returning after 12 or 15 years can no longer recognize the city," she said. "Everything has changed. The city has expanded and is transitioning into a very modernized way of living."

Prof. Nicole Lurie of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations also commended the rapid pace of development in the city.

Lurie said that although she expected a highly functional city because Addis Ababa hosts the African Union and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the scale of ongoing public projects exceeded her expectations.

"I was very surprised to see the sheer volume of construction and development, particularly the emphasis being placed on public gathering spaces, parks, and the river walk. All of those things are incredibly impressive," Lurie said, describing Addis Ababa as "a terrific city" with a rich and visible history.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chijioke Onumuzurike, Acting Director of Nigeria's Department of Special Programmes, said other African countries could learn from Ethiopia's development strategies.

"Addis Ababa is doing exceptionally well," Onumuzurike said. "Many African countries, including my own, should emulate its implementation strategies, especially in human capital development, education, roads, and airport infrastructure."

Zinat Sultana, another staff member at the Bangladeshi Embassy, said she has witnessed dramatic improvements in the capital during her two and a half years in the city.

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"It is a massive change. I can hardly believe it," Sultana said. "The roads are brand new, the street lighting is excellent, and the introduction of green areas and dedicated cycling lanes is top quality."

Sultana also praised the government's extensive tree planting campaigns aimed at combating climate change and improving the urban environment.

"It is a fantastic initiative by the government. The city has become so green, which is vital for both the environment and the wellbeing of the people," she said.