Ethiopia: Process of Upcoming Election Strengthens State Building - GCS' State Minister

Addis Ababa — The process of the forthcoming 7th General Election not only strengthens the foundation of state building but also serves as a practical exercise in building a democratic system, Government Communication Service (GCS) State Minister, Tesfahun Gobezay, said.

A consultative forum on examining the pivotal role of the media in ensuring the success of democratic election was convened in the city of Adama today.

Organized through a collaborative initiative between the Ethiopian News Agency and the Civil Society Organizations Authority, the forum was held under the theme, "The Role of Media for the Success of Democratic Election."

Addressing the forum, the State Minister said Ethiopia's development and prosperity can only be achieved through collective efforts.

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According to him, an election is a democratic exercise, undertaken to realize national interest.

For him, the election process in Ethiopia is a manifestation of national interest, and this year's general election has been progressing in a successful manner.

Civil Society Organizations Authority Deputy Director-General Fasikaw Molla said the role of CSOs in building a democratic culture is immense.

Accordingly, the organizations have been working with commitment for the success of this year's general election, he added.

The Deputy Director-General stated that CSOs are actively serving impartially and mobilizing the community to ensure that the overall election process is successful.

Ethiopian Media Authority Deputy Director-General, Gizaw Tesfaye, said the authority is providing support and supervision to ensure that the media operate in accordance with the law, commending the media for their encouraging roles so far.