Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Living Up to Its Motto 'The New Spirit of Africa,' Says British Envoy

Addis Ababa — A British envoy has praised Ethiopian Airlines for truly embodying its motto, "The New Spirit of Africa," pointing to the carrier's modern fleet, extensive global connectivity, and exceptional hospitality.

Speaking to ENA, Jamie Mansbridge, Communications and Soft Power Section Head at the British Embassy in Ethiopia, highlighted how the airline's state-of-the-art aircraft and expansive network seamlessly reflect the core values of its branding.

"Ethiopian Airlines' modern fleet and global reach are a true testament to 'The New Spirit of Africa' branding," Mansbridge noted, commending the airline's role as a vital bridge between Africa and the rest of the world.

Mansbridge pointed to the airline's modern fleet and broad international connectivity, describing the onboard experience as one of the key features that distinguishes Ethiopian Airlines from other carriers.

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He also praised the airline's service culture, noting that passengers receive a "warm welcome" from both cabin crew and staff throughout their journey.

According to the envoy, the experience begins even before arrival, highlighting the distinctive tail fins visible to travelers approaching Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Mansbridge congratulated Ethiopian Airlines on its 80th anniversary, saying the carrier has played a major role in connecting people across Ethiopia, Africa, and the world.

He noted that the airline currently provides direct connections to five continents and dozens of countries, strengthening trade, tourism, and people-to-people relations.

The envoy also linked the airline's growing connectivity with broader regional development, saying improved air transport supports the exchange of ideas, commercial ties, and tourism growth across Africa.

Referring to the nation's tourism potential, Mansbridge mentioned attractions such as the country's historic rock-hewn churches and the Danakil Depression, adding that stronger air connectivity could help unlock further opportunities for the continent.

He encouraged passengers flying with Ethiopian Airlines to enjoy the airline's modern aircraft, hospitality, food, and onboard services.

Meanwhile, Nigerian pilot trainee Kemal Abdulmalik Toro described Ethiopian Airlines as a leading force in Africa's aviation industry due to its service quality, training standards, and contribution to expanding aviation opportunities across the continent.

Toro said the airline is widely recognized for operating at a high professional level, adding that its strong performance is evident to those familiar with the aviation sector.

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He described the carrier's training and operational systems as consistently effective and rated Ethiopian Airlines as a "five-star" airline in Africa.

Toro also praised the airline's extensive connectivity, noting that Ethiopian Airlines serves destinations across Africa and the wider world, helping strengthen ties between African countries and supporting international exchange.

According to him, the airline also engages with other African carriers through aviation initiatives and collaborative programs aimed at improving standards across the continent.

He added that Ethiopian Airlines seeks not only to maintain its own position but also to help strengthen the overall capacity of Africa's aviation industry.

On employment and human resources, Toro said the airline recruit's aviation professionals from different countries, including international pilots and cabin crew, contributing to broader regional and global integration.

Highlighting what makes Ethiopian Airlines unique, Toro said discipline remains central to the airline's culture.

Recalling his training experience, he noted that strict punctuality and professionalism are strongly emphasized, arguing that discipline is essential for success in aviation.

Toro underscored that Ethiopian Airlines has long maintained a culture of discipline in both training and daily operations, saying the carrier's standards explain why it continues to serve as a benchmark for airlines across Africa.