Ethiopia: Favorable Environment Created for Broad Public Participation in Seventh General Election - Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs has announced that an enabling environment has been established to ensure the full participation of all segments of society in Ethiopia's upcoming Seventh General Election.

According to the schedule set by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), the election will take place on June 1, 2026, with only a few days remaining before voting begins.

State Minister for Women and Social Affairs, Huria Ali, told ENA that tailored conditions have been put in place to guarantee the political participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities throughout the electoral process.

"Efforts have been made to make polling stations physically accessible for persons with disabilities and to encourage the active engagement of all sections of society," Huria explained.

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She emphasized that the record-high voter registration numbers demonstrate a growing public commitment to the country's national political agenda.

According to the state minister, the election safeguards citizens' constitutional rights to both elect and be elected while fostering equal opportunities for all.

To guarantee a democratic, peaceful, and transparent election, the government is implementing various oversight mechanisms alongside robust public awareness campaigns.

Currently, the 47 competing political parties are actively presenting their policy alternatives to the public through various media platforms.

Huria concluded by urging the public to turn out in high numbers on election day, noting that active citizen engagement is vital to ensuring a free, fair, and democratic outcome.

She called on voters to confidently cast their ballots for the political party they believe will best serve the country's future.