Ethiopia: This Year's Ethiopian General Election Reflects Strong Public Participation, Democratic Maturity - Minister Enatalem

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Government Communication Service, Enatalem Melese said this year's general election demonstrated strong citizen participation and growing democratic maturity in the country.

She made the remarks during a panel discussion held in Adama city under the theme: "The Role of Media for the Success of a Democratic Election."

The forum was organized by Ethiopian News Agency in collaboration with the Civil Society Organizations Authority, it was learned.

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In her opening address, Minister Enatalem described the forum as an important platform for dialogue on national issues.

She noted that elections serve as a practical expression of the public's decision-making power and political experience.

According to the minister, the 7th general election recorded an unprecedented level of public participation compared to previous elections in Ethiopia's history.

"The election process shows that democratic practice is continuing to grow in Ethiopia," she said, emphasizing that the media must further strengthen its role in ensuring the successful completion of the electoral process.

Speaking at the event, Seife Deribe, CEO of the Ethiopian News Agency, stressed that the media has a crucial responsibility in promoting a peaceful and democratic election environment.

He added that media institutions are working intensively to support the success of this year's election process.

"We are at a stage where stronger collaboration and collective effort are essential for success," he said.

The forum brought together senior government officials, media leaders, communication professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss the role of the media in strengthening democratic elections in Ethiopia.