Rwanda: Bien Jets in for Bal Playoffs Halftime Show, Plans Kigali Concert

Kenyan music star Bien-Aimé Baraza arrived in Kigali on Wednesday, May 20, ahead of his performance at the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs halftime show scheduled for May 22 at BK Arena.

The singer, a familiar face in Kigali's entertainment scene, spoke about his growing connection with Rwanda, his musical journey, and upcoming projects he hopes to roll out in the near future.

"This year alone I've been here like four times, and that love is the energy I'm bringing to Rwanda," Bien said upon arrival at Kigali International Airport. "I'm very happy to be here again."

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Known for his passion for basketball, the former Sauti Sol member described the BAL Playoffs as more than just a performance opportunity, saying the sport has always been part of his life.

"I love basketball, and I think on the continent there are not many African artistes who play basketball more than me," he joked. "I grew up playing the game -- it's my sport."

Bien also reflected on his recent meeting with President Paul Kagame during the NBA All-Star events in the United States, saying their brief conversation focused on basketball and Africa's growing influence in the sport.

"Our meeting was short. We didn't have much time to discuss the development of basketball -- we just spoke about the game," he said. "Maybe next time we'll have a chance to go deeper into it."

Away from basketball, the Kenyan star praised Kigali and shared why he enjoys returning to Rwanda.

"The food, man," he said. "I just want to come and eat Rwandan food -- Isombe with good meat inside."

"I come to Rwanda to see what Africa should look like. When people talk about modern cities, they always mention Europe and America, but I always say there's Kigali. I'm here to enjoy the beauty of the city and the people -- they are calm, peaceful and amazing."

Bien's bond with Rwanda has also grown through music collaborations with local artistes. Over the past year, he has worked with several Rwandan stars, including Bruce Melodie and Element Eleéeh.

He also revealed that he has unreleased songs with Kivumbi King and Mike Kayihura.

"I have a ton of songs with Mike Kayihura that haven't been released yet. I also have a song with Kivumbi King," he said. "I love working with Rwandan artistes because of how intentional and creative they are."

He further praised Element Eleéeh's sound and Bruce Melodie's artistry, describing both as unique and innovative.

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With his growing list of collaborations in Rwanda, Bien hinted at plans to stage his own concert in Kigali in the near future.

"I would love to come and have fun with my fans and bring together all the artistes I've worked with in Rwanda," he said. "It would be amazing to connect with my Rwandan fans."

The BAL Playoffs return to Kigali this week, running from May 22 to 31, bringing together some of Africa's top basketball clubs, alongside entertainment performances throughout the tournament.

Among the other artistes expected to perform are Joshua Baraka, Charly Na Nina, Ariel Wayz, Juno Kizigenza, Ish Kevin, as well as DJs including DJ Iraa and DJ June.