Rwanda: Fanny Utagushimaninde - Who Is the Rwandan Teen Breaking Global Cricket Records?

At just 15 years old, Fanny Utagushimaninde is already etching her name into the history of women's cricket.

The Rwandan batting sensation announced herself on the international stage during the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament in March 2026, producing a record-breaking innings that immediately drew attention across the cricket world.

Facing Ghana in Lagos, Fanny smashed an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls, becoming the first woman to score a century on T20I debut. At 15 years and 223 days, she also became the youngest player in women's T20I history to reach a hundred.

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It was more than a personal milestone -- it was a statement for Rwandan women's cricket.

"It feels very, very amazing," she told Times Sport. "I'm proud to make history and contribute to Rwanda women's cricket in a positive way."

A talent shaped by passion

Utagushimaninde's cricket journey began at the age of nine, inspired by her family and growing curiosity for the game.

"My brothers were already interested in cricket and seeing them play inspired me to start too," she said. "What pushes me to practice is my passion for the game and the dream of representing Rwanda at a higher level."

That passion is already translating into strong numbers. In just 11 T20Is, she has scored 227 runs, with a highest score of 111 not out, averaging 25.22 and striking at over 112 -- figures that highlight both talent and composure at the crease.

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Calm under pressure

Behind the rise, the teenager admits the journey has not been without challenges.

"Yes, of course, balancing studies and training at the same time, lack of enough equipment and other issues have been tough," she said.

Still, her on-field maturity continues to stand out.

"I try to stay focused, trust my skills and keep believing in myself. I remind myself to stay calm and play one ball at a time."

During her historic innings, she said belief truly kicked in after reaching her half-century.

"When I passed 50 runs and was still at the crease, it boosted my confidence and I started feeling I could go farther."

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Her momentum continued through the ICC Women's Challenge Trophy in Kigali, where Rwanda impressed against strong sides including the USA, Nepal, Italy and Vanuatu.

"We had a very great tournament overall. The team showed discipline, fighting spirit and teamwork," she said. "It showed Rwanda can compete at a high level."

Inspired by a global star

Like many young cricketers, Fanny looks up to Indian star Virat Kohli.

"He inspires me because of his mindset, consistency and passion for the game."

Yet even as she draws inspiration from global icons, Fanny is already becoming one herself -- especially for young girls in Rwanda aspiring to play cricket.

"I want them to believe in themselves and never be afraid to chase their dreams. With hard work and discipline, anything is possible," she said.

Rwanda's bright future

Beyond individual brilliance, she believes Rwanda's women's team is entering a new and promising era, crediting captain Diane Bimenyimana for fostering belief and unity.

"She is a very good leader -- supportive and inspiring. She always encourages us to believe in ourselves and fight for the team in every situation."

For Rwanda, her emergence represents more than just a rising star. It signals the early rewards of growing investment in women's cricket and the arrival of talent capable of competing on the global stage.

And at just 15, this may only be the beginning.