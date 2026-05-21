Africa: Why Africa Must Invest in Brain and Mental Health

Last week, Kigali hosted the Africa CEO Forum which brought together decision-makers from across the continent to discuss ways to further economic development. Gatherings like these have long served as a forum to reflect on the continent's most pressing challenges, one of which is brain and mental health.

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Diseases affecting the brain and the nervous system are now the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these conditions impact more than 40% of the global population and claim over 11 million lives each year. Simultaneously, mental health disorders are also on the rise, with estimates indicating that they affect one in every seven people worldwide.

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Of particular note is that low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the majority of which are in Africa, bear a disproportionate burden of these conditions. For instance, although around 50 million people live with epilepsy globally, over 80% of these cases are concentrated in LMICs.

The economic cost

These conditions carry an enormous price tag. Mental illness costs the world economy around US$1 trillion per year in lost productivity alone. While brain disorders cost approximately US$5 trillion annually, with half of these costs attributed to caregivers being out of work and those affected retiring early.

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At the continental level, the figures are equally alarming. A study conducted by researchers from Yale University and the University of Ghana revealed that psychological distress costs Ghana an estimated 7% of its GDP in contrast to the 4% lost to malaria. Therefore, it is imperative that Africa invests in its brain and mental health ecosystem.

Bridge research gap

A major hurdle to overcome is the paucity of Africa-centred brain and mental health research. Data from the SCImago scientific rankings show that Africa is second to last in neuroscience research output despite encompassing the largest number of countries.

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This is very concerning because many brain and mental health conditions are shaped by environmental and genetic factors that differ across regions. Take epilepsy, for example. In many African settings, cerebral malaria and parasitic infections significantly increase epilepsy risk. These factors are far less common in many high-income countries, where much of the epilepsy research is currently produced.

Thus, important drivers of disease risk, presentation, and treatment remain poorly understood. Africa must invest in brain and mental health research because without contextualised evidence, we cannot design effective solutions.

Scale interventions

Even when research is conducted and interventions are shown to work, funding to scale these solutions is often limited. One example of an intervention that has shown remarkable success is Zimbabwe's Friendship Bench.

The programme trains senior citizens, usually grandmothers, in basic cognitive behavioural therapy.

By combining evidence-based methods with trusted community relationships, the intervention has served more than 700,000 people. Furthermore, it reduced depression and suicidal ideation by upwards of 78%.

Its success demonstrates that Africa has innovative solutions to many of its brain and mental health challenges. What is needed is sustained funding and political commitment to expand these interventions and increase accessibility.

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The next frontier

Globally, there is growing recognition that we have ignored brain and mental health for too long. The WHO has called on governments to invest in comprehensive brain health care through its Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders.

The private sector is coming on board. In 2025, neurology-related deals became the leading category in international pharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions, overtaking oncology.

Africa would do well not to miss this window of opportunity. If we are serious about economic prosperity, investing in brain and mental health must become a priority.

The writer is a Rhodes Scholar and a PhD student in Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Oxford's Centre of Global Epilepsy. charite.gloria@balliol.ox.ac.uk.