Dar es Salaam — IN a significant advancement for healthcare in Tanzania, a mobile surgical operation unit dedicated to cardiovascular diseases was officially handed over yesterday at the Muhimbili National Hospital. The event was officiated by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Florence Samizi, who praised the Tanzanian government for its forward-thinking initiatives aimed at enhancing community health services.

During her speech, the Deputy Minister expressed gratitude towards the government of China for their ongoing support in the healthcare sector, highlighting the strong partnership that has developed over the years. "China has been a close ally in Tanzania's development plans, and today's donation of this mobile surgical unit exemplifies that commitment," she remarked, thanking the Chinese government for the vehicle provided.

The mobile surgical unit was presented by the Sujos Kova Foundation, an organization known for its long-standing collaborative efforts with Tanzania. The foundation has played a pivotal role in enhancing medical services in the country, and this latest contribution is expected to make a substantial impact.

Dr Delila Kimambo, the Executive Director General of Muhimbili National Hospital, emphasized the importance of the mobile unit, stating that it will serve as a vital operation facility for various cardiovascular procedures. "This vehicle will not only be used for routine surgical operations but will also provide emergency support during disasters and accidents," she explained.

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In addition to its primary functions, the mobile unit will assist the Samiah Suluhu Catering Services in delivering essential support to underprivileged patients, ensuring that healthcare reaches those in need.

Mr Ibrahim Mitawi, representing Showtime, the event management company, commended the collaboration between the hospital, the Tanzanian government, and China. He noted that such diplomatic ties have led to significant medical and cultural assistance that benefits the community at large.

The event concluded with a call to action for continued partnerships and investments in healthcare, reinforcing the commitment to improving health outcomes for all Tanzanians. The mobile surgical operation unit is expected to be operational soon, marking a new chapter in the fight against cardiovascular diseases in Tanzania.