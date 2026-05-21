Rwanda: What If We Are Misreading Children's Behaviour?

opinion

Sometimes, as adults, we become so focused on correcting children's behaviour that we forget to ask what the behaviour may actually be communicating.

A child suddenly becomes clingy, withdrawn, emotionally sensitive, aggressive, or unusually quiet, and the immediate response is often discipline, frustration, or labelling. Many children are quickly described as "stubborn," "spoiled," "attention-seeking," or "difficult," yet very few adults pause long enough to understand what may be happening emotionally beneath those behaviours.

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Young children - ages between 0 and 8 years - do not always have the emotional vocabulary to express stress, loneliness, fear, emotional disconnection, or overwhelm the way adults do. Instead, their emotions often reveal themselves through behaviour.

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I experienced this with my daughter when she was three years old. She had been potty trained since she was 16 months old and had become very independent in her routine. Suddenly, she began bedwetting again and occasionally peeing on herself during the day. At first, my focus was on the behaviour itself and how to stop it.

But after observing her more carefully, I realized something deeper was happening. I had become busier than usual and was no longer spending quality time with her the way I once did. I also noticed that the nanny sometimes communicated harshly with her. What appeared to be a behavioural problem was actually an emotional response.

That experience reminded me how often children communicate emotional needs through actions rather than words.

In today's busy world, many adults are emotionally exhausted themselves. Parents are trying to survive demanding schedules, financial pressure, and endless responsibilities, while teachers manage overcrowded classrooms and emotional burnout. In the middle of all this, children's emotional needs are sometimes unintentionally overlooked.

Sometimes what adults call misbehaviour is actually emotional exhaustion.

Some children become unusually attached to caregivers because they are seeking reassurance. Others become emotionally reactive because they feel emotionally unsafe. Some withdraw from play because they are overwhelmed, while others constantly seek attention because connection is missing.

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Not every difficult behaviour is rebellion. Sometimes it is simply a child asking, in the only way they know how:

"Do you still see me?"

"Am I safe?"

"Do I still matter to you?"

Not all children need punishment first. Sometimes they need understanding first. Discipline without emotional connection may control behaviour temporarily while leaving emotional needs unaddressed.

As adults, one of the most important things we can learn is to observe before reacting. Sometimes children are not trying to give adults a hard time; they are having a hard time themselves.

Behind many childhood behaviours, there is often an emotional need waiting to be understood.

One of the greatest shifts we, as caring or responsible adults, can make is moving from asking, "How do I stop this behaviour?" to asking, "What is my child experiencing right now?" Children develop emotionally not only through correction but through feeling seen, safe, and understood. When we respond with curiosity instead of immediate judgment, we create space for trust, emotional security, and healthier development. Most often, the behaviour changes not because the child was controlled, but because the child finally felt connected.

The writer is an educator, early childhood development practitioner, and neurodiversity and parenting advocate.