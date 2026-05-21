South Africa: Botswana and South Africa 6th Bi-National Commission Talks Starts

Gaborone — The 6th Session of the Bi-National Commission between Botswana and South Africa kicked off in Gaborone this morning.

The gathering is aimed at exploring and strengthening bilateral relations as well as enhancing cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, health, security and infrastructure development.

The high-level engagement will be led by President Advocate Duma Boko and South Africa President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa as the two neighbouring countries seek to deepen their longstanding partnership.

The last session of the Bi-National Commission between the two neighbouring countries was held in 2022.END

BOPA