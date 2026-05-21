Kenya Power E-Mobility Hits Sh382 Million On Accelerated Adoption

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-Kenya Power's e-mobility revenues have reached Sh382 million, supported by accelerated adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and a steady rise in electricity sales to the sector, underscoring the growing role of electric transport in the country's energy mix.

The utility firm said EV-related electricity sales have grown by over 113-fold in under three years, reflecting a shift from pilot testing to widespread commercial uptake across both urban and emerging markets.

Monthly EV charging revenues rose from Sh873,907 in July 2023 to a peak of Sh35 million in February 2026, highlighting the rapid scale-up of electric mobility infrastructure and usage across the country.

Nairobi continues to dominate the market, accounting for 71 per cent of cumulative revenue, while the Coast, North Eastern and Western regions are gradually expanding their uptake, signaling early signs of broader nationwide penetration.

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"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026," said Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror.

"This is clear evidence that EV adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality."

Kenya is continuing to record steady uptake of EVs for both commercial and personal use, driven by improving infrastructure and growing awareness of electric mobility solutions.

Kenya Power said the sector crossed a key milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh sold in a single month, with volumes remaining consistently above that level since then.

According to the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK), the country had registered over 35,000 EVs by the end of 2025, up from just 796 units three years earlier, with two- and three-wheelers accounting for most of the growth.