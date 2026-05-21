South Africa: Klevamova Drives Growth in Affordable Gautrain Travel

Nearly 15 000 people have applied for the Gautrain's discounted KlevaMova affordability product within its first year, with the initiative now accounting for approximately 11% of all Gautrain passenger trips.

Launched in May 2025, KlevaMova offers qualifying passengers a 50% discount on Gautrain fares.

The product is aimed at households earning R350 000 or less annually, as well as scholars, pensioners and South African Social Security Agency disability grant recipients.

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According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and the Gautrain Management Agency, around 6 000 approved users are actively using the system after completing the required verification process.

Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the growing uptake demonstrates increasing demand for affordable and reliable public transport in Gauteng.

"KlevaMova is making Gautrain more accessible to lower-income commuters, particularly young working adults under 40 within the R350 000 income bracket. Across all user categories, 94% of KlevaMova users are workers, highlighting the important role affordable transport plays in connecting people to economic opportunities," said Diale-Tlabela.

Passenger usage has been highest from the Tshwane region, with Hatfield, Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Rhodesfield identified as the busiest originating stations.

Sandton Station remains the leading destination station among users.

The discounted product is available as weekly, monthly and return-trip packages. Applicants are required to submit supporting documentation and complete a verification process before accessing the benefit.

The Gauteng Household Travel Survey (2019/20), compiled by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, found that nearly 60% of households spend more than the recommended 10% of their monthly income on transport.

According to the Department and the Gautrain Management Agency, KlevaMova forms part of wider efforts to improve access to safe, reliable and efficient public transport while reducing affordability barriers across Gauteng.

The initiative also supports Gautrain's broader goal of positioning itself as an aspirational mobility brand that combines world-class service with improved affordability and accessibility for a wider range of commuters.

Members of the public interested in applying for the KlevaMova product can visit the Gautrain website or contact the Gautrain toll-free call centre on 0800 428 87246.