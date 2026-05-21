South Africa: Government Outlines Measures to Combat Fake News and AI-Driven Misinformation

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has outlined the government's plans to combat misinformation, disinformation and malinformation, including proposals for a public fact-checking platform, restrictions on fake news broadcasts, and mandatory disclosure of AI-generated content on digital platforms.

Tabling the Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) Budget Vote in Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister warned that digital media and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being used as tools to spread false information.

"South Africa's situation is exacerbated by the fact that South Africans are rated as the topmost people propagandised people in the world in the Ipsos Perils of Perception Index 2026," the Minister said.

According to several Ipsos surveys, South Africans rank among the most misinformed populations globally regarding the state of their country.

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Ntshavheni said the government's response to misinformation and disinformation must be "deliberate and systematic".

"Having observed how other countries are addressing this phenomenon, at a Policy level, the National AI Policy must compel digital media platforms to disclose the AI-generated content carried on their platforms (AI content branding) and prohibit the broadcasting of Fake and Misleading News about South Africa," she said.

She added that while the National AI Policy is being drafted and the Cybersecurity Strategy finalised, GCIS will engage digital platform owners on the proposed measures.

"Furthermore, the GCIS is provisioning for the government's fact-check capability to proactively debunk deepfakes and tactical misinformation.

"This measure seeks to progress the current stamping of fake news, but collating the stamped fake news images, videos and stories to enable individuals to personally check through the creation of a dedicated website supported by a digital platform," Ntshavheni said.

GCIS will provide the function to correct facts against fake news.

"The goal is to position GCIS as the anchor of the truth. Individuals will also be able to alert GCIS on suspected fake news which they would have come across," the Minister said.

In addition, GCIS is developing a "Quick Guide" to assist government communicators in countering misinformation, disinformation and malinformation more effectively.

Seminal year

Ntshavheni said 2026 marks a significant year in South Africa's democratic journey, with the country set to commemorate several major historical milestones through the Milestones of Freedom Campaign.

These include the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution; the 50th anniversary of the 1976 youth uprisings; the 70th anniversary of the anti-pass campaign; and the 60th anniversary of the forced removals from District Six.

"The year 2026 is a seminal year. This year, South Africa will mark 30 years since the adoption of the democratic Constitution on the 8th of May 1996 by the first democratic and representative Parliament.

"The Constitution remains a living expression of our nation's collective commitment to constitutional democracy, human rights, freedoms, and the rule of law," the Minister said.

She stressed that the rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights are accompanied by responsibilities

"We must play our part," the Minister said.

The country will also commemorate the 50th anniversary or the Golden Jubilee of the 1976 Soweto youth uprisings that spread across the country and continued into 1977.

Ntshavheni said the opposition to Bantu education and the introduction of Afrikaans as a "forced medium of instruction" galvanised the masses of young people to render the country ungovernable and Apartheid unworkable in the fight for freedom and democracy.

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In August 2026, the country will also commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the 9th August 1956, 20.000 women's March to the Union Buildings protesting the extension of "Pass Laws" to women.

"In light of these milestones, the GCIS is coordinating not only commemorations of these milestones in South Africa's history, mobilising South Africans around the Milestones of Freedom Campaign under the theme: Honouring the Past. Delivering the Future as a whole-of-society approach.

"This Campaign involves packaged-service weeks that mobilise public service interventions to and with communities in support of the District Development Model. The Campaign focuses on citizens as active participants in their own environments rather than passive recipients of services," the Minister said.