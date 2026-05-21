Botswana State Visit a 'Coming Together of Brethren' - President Ramaphosa

The State Visit to Botswana is not merely a diplomatic formality, but a "coming together of brethren from the same family".

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who delivered remarks at a State Banquet hosted by Botswana President Duma Boko on the first day of the two-day visit to the country.

"Allow me to express my sincere appreciation for the distinct privilege and honour of being invited for this historic State Visit.

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"This is no ordinary State Visit. It is a coming together of brethren from the same family. We are one people, born of the same soil and bound together by a shared history," President Ramaphosa stated on Wednesday.

He underscored the historical debt owed to Botswana, which served as a crucial frontline state and sanctuary during South Africa's painful liberation struggle against apartheid.

"Together, we are part of SADC [Southern African Development Community], a community of nations that played a pivotal role in the liberation of South Africa from the crime of apartheid.

"Botswana was an ally and friend of the South African people in our quest for justice, democracy and human rights for all.

"Botswana provided solidarity, support and refuge to our people during our days of need, sometimes at a great cost to yourself," the President noted.

Years later, President Ramaphosa added, the two countries "continue to experience the dynamism of the ties between our peoples forged through a common history, heritage and geography".

Looking ahead to the Bi-National Commission which will be held on Thursday, the President emphasised the need to seize the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area and to strengthen cooperation within the Southern African Customs Union.

"Our fortunes are intertwined and the possibilities of our cooperation are endless.

"The levels of trade and investment between our two countries are substantial. There is much scope to expand commerce between our countries and to achieve greater balance in the volume and value of trade.

"The sixth session of the Bi-National Commission [BNC], which we will co-chair...will deliberate on the many and diverse areas of bilateral cooperation that underpin our collaboration," he said.

Concluding with a toast, President Ramaphosa raised his glass to President Boko's health, Botswana's prosperity and the "enduring bonds of friendship and partnership between the peoples of South Africa and Botswana", insisting that the two neighbouring nations would remain "forever together".

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Earlier on Wednesday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola called for deeper and more practical cooperation between South Africa and Botswana, as the two countries convened the Ministerial Session of the Sixth BNC in Gaborone.

READ | South Africa and Botswana deepen cooperation

Delivering opening remarks, Lamola emphasised that the identification of new and impactful areas of cooperation remains critical.