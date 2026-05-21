Botswana: SA-Botswana Bi-National Commission Kicks Off

President Cyril Ramaphosa has branded the South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) as an opportunity to "move relations to a higher level".

The President delivered opening remarks at the sixth South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission held in Gaborone on Thursday.

The commission forms part of the State Visit to that country which kicked off on Wednesday.

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"The [BNC] continues to provide a valuable mechanism through which we should align our interests, strengthen existing collaboration, identify new areas of cooperation and move our relations to a higher level.

"There are strategic opportunities we should pursue to expand bilateral trade and investment," the President said.

He noted that the two countries need to ensure that trade is more balanced.

Bilateral trade between the two countries remains strong, reaching some R82 billion in 2025 with South African exports to Botswana standing at R73.5 billion with imports from Botswana reaching R7.7 billion.

Furthermore, Botswana imports the bulk of its agricultural products from South Africa with imports of those products amounting to R14 billion last year.

"South Africa wishes to attract a greater diversity of products from Botswana.

"A number of South African companies have expressed a desire to invest more in Botswana, creating more jobs, transferring skills and contributing to revenues of this country.

"We want to deepen cooperation in agriculture. South Africa's agricultural sector wants to be a partner as Botswana grows its own agricultural sector and consolidates its food security," President Ramaphosa said.

He expressed strong interest in the development of Botswana's Special Economic Zones, backing the country's transition towards an export-oriented economy under the 12th National Development Plan.

"We commend Botswana for the implementation of your 12th National Development Plan, which is anchored on economic diversification and a transition towards more export oriented and private-sector driven growth.

"We follow with keen interest your commitment to the development of several Special Economic Zones, which will attract the necessary foreign direct investment, expand your economy, create more jobs for your people and sharpen competitiveness.

"You will find ready and reliable partners from South Africa as these zones gain traction," the President assured.

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He noted that both countries are endowed with vast mineral resources which are "now the focus of intense global interest".

"Some of these minerals are key components in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and more powerful computer microchips. They are vital for the development of the green energy and digital economies.

"As owners of these minerals, we should beneficiate these products ourselves, creating opportunities for our peoples," President Ramaphosa urged.

Cooperation in energy and rail is also high on the agenda.

"Continued cooperation between South Africa and Botswana in energy is paramount if we are to meet the energy needs of our people, develop our productive sectors, power our economies and drive industrialisation.

"Investment in renewable energy will also assist us in diversifying our energy mix. Investments in priority infrastructure projects are vital in enhancing bilateral economic opportunities and enabling greater regional integration.

"One such venture is the Mmamabula-Lephalale Rail Link Project, which stands out as a strategic priority for our two countries. This initiative has the potential to unlock significant economic value for both countries," President Ramaphosa said.

South Africa and Botswana share deep ties that took root in the solidarity shown by Botswana during South Africa's liberation struggle against apartheid when South African freedom fighters were provided support by their Southern African brethren.

The BNC, the President added, now provides the impetus to "galvanise and deepen our cooperation".