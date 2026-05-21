South Africa: Probe Into Deadly Mpumalanga Crash

21 May 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

An investigation into a crash between a minibus taxi and a bus that claimed the lives of 10 people along the R39 Road in Mpumalanga is underway.

"Ten people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus on the R39 Road between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday, 21 May 2026, around 5:15 am. All ten deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi, including the driver," the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said.

The department added that eight people died at the scene of the crash while one person passed away while being transported to hospital. The tenth occupant passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Standerton.

"At the time of the crash, the taxi was travelling from Morgenzon to Standerton, while the bus was reportedly travelling from Standerton to Morgenzon. The bus driver sustained minor injuries. One passenger in the bus escaped unharmed. Reports indicate that the road was misty at the time of the crash, which may have reduced visibility."

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, the provincial department said reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie has extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.