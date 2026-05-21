South Africa: Probe Into Deadly Mpumalanga Crash

An investigation into a crash between a minibus taxi and a bus that claimed the lives of 10 people along the R39 Road in Mpumalanga is underway.

"Ten people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus on the R39 Road between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday, 21 May 2026, around 5:15 am. All ten deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi, including the driver," the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said.

The department added that eight people died at the scene of the crash while one person passed away while being transported to hospital. The tenth occupant passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Standerton.

"At the time of the crash, the taxi was travelling from Morgenzon to Standerton, while the bus was reportedly travelling from Standerton to Morgenzon. The bus driver sustained minor injuries. One passenger in the bus escaped unharmed. Reports indicate that the road was misty at the time of the crash, which may have reduced visibility."

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, the provincial department said reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie has extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.