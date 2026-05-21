South Africa: Municipalities Outline Plans to Tackle Water Challenges At SAHRC Inquiry

Three Gauteng municipalities appeared before the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday to respond to concerns over water supply disruptions, deteriorating infrastructure, and service delivery challenges affecting residents across the province.

Representatives from Merafong City Local Municipality, Lesedi Local Municipality and Midvaal Local Municipality presented updates on measures being implemented to address ongoing water-related problems during hearings into the Gauteng water crisis.

The hearings form part of the SAHRC's broader inquiry into the impact of water supply challenges on communities across Gauteng.

Merafong City Local Municipality's Acting Executive Manager for Energy, Ntokozo Gubevu, told the commission that the municipality continues to battle aging infrastructure, staff shortages, non-payment for services, outdated technology systems, and recurring sinkholes linked to the area's dolomitic ground conditions.

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Gubevu said the municipality is set to receive R30 million from the Department of Water and Sanitation to assist with infrastructure upgrades and interventions.

He added that all areas currently have water supply and noted that service delivery had improved considerably in recent months, with support from Rand Water.

The municipality also highlighted the growing threat posed by sinkholes, which emerge during rainy seasons due to the geological composition of the area.

According to Gubevu, a task team chaired by the Director-General of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has been established to coordinate interventions related to sinkhole management.

One of Merafong's largest reservoirs has already been affected by sinkhole activity, prompting the municipality to prioritise funding discussions with Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure.

Lesedi Local Municipality Manager Sibusiso Dlamini responded to concerns regarding inconsistent water supply and households not connected to pipeline systems.

Dlamini explained that while water supply is generally not entirely interrupted, low water pressure remains a persistent problem that affects the flow of water to some communities.

He said the municipality currently maintains a 99.1% piped water supply rate.

To improve reliability, Lesedi has been replacing aging pipes and installing pumps to improve water flow in affected areas.

The municipality is also working closely with Rand Water to address water-related challenges.

Dlamini told the commission that Lesedi owns three in-house water tankers and spends approximately R400 000 annually on tanker services during major water disruptions.

Midvaal Local Municipality Municipal Manager Phumudzo Magodi said the municipality is largely situated on dolomitic land, contributing to the formation of sinkholes in some areas.

Magodi said the municipality plans to conduct a groundwater protocol study aimed at strengthening long-term water management and infrastructure planning.

The municipality currently supplies water to 47 informal settlements through water tankers while grappling with major infrastructure and maintenance challenges.

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According to Magodi, Midvaal faces an estimated R1 billion backlog related to reservoir infrastructure, aging systems, and maintenance requirements.

Additional concerns raised during the hearings included non-revenue water losses and billing inefficiencies.

Despite the challenges, the municipality reaffirmed its commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing service delivery concerns affecting residents.

The SAHRC hearings will continue as part of ongoing efforts to assess the effectiveness of interventions aimed at stabilising Gauteng's water supply systems and ensuring communities have reliable access to basic services.

The commission undertook the investigative inquiry as part of its constitutional and statutory mandate to promote, protect and monitor the observance of human rights in the country.