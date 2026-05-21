South Africa: Parliament and Unisa to Host Constitution Colloquim in Cape Town

Parliament, in partnership with the University of South Africa (UNISA), will host a joint colloquium on Friday to commemorate 30 years of South Africa's Constitution.

The event, themed "Celebrating 30 Years of South Africa's Constitution in a rapidly changing world", will take place at the temporary National Assembly Chamber, the Dome, in Cape Town.

The colloquium forms part of the national commemorative programme marking three decades since the adoption of the Constitution of the democratic Republic of South Africa.

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More than 250 participants from various sectors of society are expected to attend the engagement.

These include former President Thabo Mbeki, who is also the patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Presiding Officers of Parliament, Members of Parliament, academics, representatives of Chapter 9 institutions, members of the legal fraternity, constitutional and governance experts, civil society organisations, public policy institutions, diplomatic representatives, students and broader community leaders.

According to a statement issued by Parliament, the gathering will focus on constitutional advancement, democratic governance and public discourse in the context of a rapidly changing global environment.

The colloquium is scheduled to begin at 11:30am on Friday at the temporary National Assembly Chamber located at the corner of Commercial Road and Plein Street in Cape Town.

Members of the public can follow proceedings through Parliament's official social media platforms and YouTube channel.