Malawi: DNA Tests and Background Checks Become Accessible Locally in Malawi

For years, accessing reliable DNA testing and professional background verification services in Malawi has been a major challenge. Because these services were considered expensive and highly secretive, many Malawians were left vulnerable to paternity shocks, identity fraud, and costly hiring mistakes.

To bridge this gap, a local company called Attestation Background Checks and ABC DNA Limited has entered the market. The firm is offering localized, affordable, and confidential DNA testing alongside professional due diligence services for individuals and corporate institutions.

Addressing Fraud and Verification Gaps

According to the company's founder and CEO, Phil Mwanza, the inspiration to start the firm came after recognizing the severe challenges Malawians face when trying to access accurate and confidential verification data.

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Currently, many employers, money-lending institutions, foreign universities, and embassies in Malawi struggle to verify the authenticity and credibility of applicants and clients. Mwanza warned that a lack of proper vetting leads to financial losses, security risks, and poor hiring choices.

By offering internationally aligned background checks, the firm aims to help organizations make informed decisions and protect themselves against fraud.

Decentralizing DNA Testing

Beyond corporate background checks, the company is making DNA testing much easier to access. Instead of undergoing complicated and expensive procedures, clients can now provide samples through a simple and painless buccal swap (cheek swab).

To ensure the services reach as many people as possible, the firm is expanding its footprint across the country. According to Sales and Marketing Director Ekema Phiri Mndala, the company currently operates through the following channels:

Blantyre: Headquartered in the Namiwawa area.

Lilongwe: Operating through an affiliate medical partner, Tachira Private Clinic, along Likuni Road.

Dowa: Partnering with Life Check Private Clinic to offer DNA sample collection services within the Dzaleka area.

Future Expansion: Plans are already underway to expand operations to Zomba and Mzuzu to improve regional accessibility.

Job Creation and Youth Empowerment

Apart from its core business operations, the company has already created employment opportunities for 11 youth across its operations, sales, marketing, and business development departments. It also offers internship opportunities to young people to help them develop practical skills in customer care, administration, and operations.

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The firm's management stated that they are committed to promoting women and youth empowerment. They plan to achieve this through ongoing awareness campaigns designed to promote informed decision-making, confidentiality, and high standards of professionalism across Malawi.