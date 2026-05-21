Southern Africa: SADC Ministers to Tackle Global Power Shifts

21 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministers of foreign affairs will gather in South Africa this week to map out a unified regional response to changing global geopolitical dynamics.

The high-level retreat is scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 May at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, where ministers are expected to deliberate on the growing impact of global power competition, rapid technological changes and shifting economic trends on the region.

This announcement is contained in a recently issued statement.

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The meeting aims to position the region to respond proactively to emerging challenges and opportunities affecting member states.

South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation, Ronald Lamola, will officially open the retreat in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers.

"The retreat will assess how SADC can strengthen regional integration, industrialisation and trade amid increasing global uncertainty," reads the statement.

Discussions will focus on infrastructure development, transport and logistics, free movement of people and goods, industrialisation and regional value chains. Other key areas include energy, oil and gas, mineral resources, agriculture, food security and financing regional integration.

SADC said the outcomes of the retreat are expected to strengthen solidarity among member states and position the regional bloc as a stronger player in global affairs.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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