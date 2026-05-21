Namibia: Kasi Vibe Extends Vendor Application Deadline

Organisers of the MTC Kasi Vibe Festival have announced that the current window for local entrepreneurs, food vendors, and corporate exhibitors to secure stall space for the 2026 edition will close on 29 May 2026.

The announcement is the final extension for business applications ahead of the three-day event, which is scheduled to run from 31 July to 2 August 2026 at the Brakwater Recreational Park.

The winter festival has grown into a notable fixture on the local commercial calendar, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to tap into footfall weekend crowds.

According to the management, stall spaces are strictly capped due to the logistical layout of the Brakwater venue. Local business owners, particularly those in the informal food and beverage sectors, are being cautioned that late submissions will be locked out of the vetting process once the deadline passes next Friday.

For the regional SME sector, the event serves as a critical mid-year trading hub. Beyond food and lifestyle vendors, the call also extends to corporate brands and service providers looking for direct consumer engagement.

Prospective exhibitors can still access the application portal online or reach out directly to the logistical team through the official event channels.