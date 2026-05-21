Namibia: Ngurare Praises Boy for Saving Toddlers

21 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has described 16-year-old Cornelius Shimwaafeni as a hero after the teenager rescued toddler twins from drowning in a pond at Omutundungu village in the Omusati region on Sunday.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Triumphant College in Windhoek on Wednesday, Ngurare praised the young boy's bravery, and humanity.

"He didn't need a degree to be a hero, he didn't need to speak good English to give the gesture of humanity," he said.

The children were allegedly thrown into the pond by their mother.

Shimwaafeleni is said to have also saved two boys last year aged between eight and 10 year, who fell into a well while herding animals.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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