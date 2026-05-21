Namibia: Youth Centres to Be Transformed Into Multi-Purpose Hubs

Twamanguluka youth organisation in partnership with the ministry of youth has launched a national initiative aimed at transforming youth centres into multi-purpose hubs for education, entrepreneurship, digital skills and employment opportunities.

The initiative was announced during a half-day working session of partners held in Windhoek on Monday.

The Youth Centre Revitalisation Project seeks to use Namibia's youth to drive inclusive economic growth and social resilience.

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The programme will focus on upgrading existing public youth infrastructure into integrated youth hubs offering access to education, healthcare services, enterprise development, sports, technology, creative industries and employment pathways.

The first pilot of the programme will be launched in Katima Mulilo, Rundu, and Gobabis with a focus on assessing and activating infrastructure relevant to multi-purpose youth hubs across all regions.

Participants were introduced to the programme's four-pillar partnership framework centred on infrastructure revitalisation, co-management of youth centres, integrated programme delivery, and financing and strategic partnerships.

"Participants also agreed on immediate next steps, including developing the programme's theory of change, conducting regional infrastructure assessments, feasibility studies, pilot hub implementation and mobilising resources," says founder Marie-Jeanne Ndimbira-Rosner.

MEIYSAC executive director for lifelong learning, arts and culture Gerard Vries described the project as "the future revolution of the youth mandate."

The meeting brought together representatives from the ministry of youth, the National Youth Service, the National Youth Council, government officials, development partners and civil society organisations involved in youth development.

The initiative aligns with the Sixth National Development Plan priorities on human resource development, youth employment, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.